Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 37, Cold Springs 13

Alabama Christian Academy 56, Ashford 16

Alexandria 35, Hayden 0

Aliceville 46, Lamar County 28

American Christian Academy 49, Holt 0

Andalusia 41, Headland 2

Anniston 55, White Plains 12

Arab 17, Pell City 6

Ariton 49, Abbeville 6

Autauga Academy 21, Munroe Day, Fla. 12

Autaugaville 69, Barbour County 0

Baker 61, Murphy 19

Bayside Academy 28, Flomaton 21

Berry 59, Lynn 18

Bibb County 55, Wilcox Central 8

Billingsley 47, Verbena 8

Blount 46, Robertsdale 7

Bob Jones 25, Sparkman 21

Brantley 46, Samson 18

Briarwood Christian 28, Shades Valley 7

Brooks 27, West Limestone 20

Buckhorn 45, Columbia 8

Calera 20, Stanhope Elmore 3

Carver-Montgomery 33, Robert E. Lee 15

Catholic-Montgomery 63, Pike County 0

Cedar Bluff 54, Woodville 12

Central - Clay County 62, Talladega 7

Central-Phenix City 21, Auburn 7

Cherokee County 34, Munford 21

Chickasaw 34, Cottage Hill 7

Childersburg 41, Beulah 21

Choctaw County 54, A.L. Johnson 0

Clarke County 74, Washington County 0

Clay-Chalkville 46, Jackson Olin 14

Cleveland 49, Southeastern 0

Cottonwood 36, Houston County 22

Cullman 17, Decatur 14

DAR 14, St. John Paul II Catholic 10

Dadeville 59, Goshen 0

Dale County 33, Bullock County 12

Daphne 55, Alma Bryant 7

Decatur Heritage 52, Waterloo 14

Deshler 49, Wilson 6

Dora 32, Fultondale 0

Dothan 29, Carroll-Ozark 15

East Lawrence 54, Elkmont 28

East Limestone 48, Lawrence County 14

Elba 47, Geneva County 7

Escambia Academy 22, Chipley, Fla. 6

Eufaula 33, Valley 0

Fairhope 45, Mary Montgomery 6

Fairview 21, Boaz 18

Fort Payne 28, Scottsboro 0

Fruitdale 20, McIntosh 6

Fyffe 45, Plainview 19

Gadsden 21, Tuscaloosa County 16

Geneva 34, Straughn 21

Geraldine 53, Brindlee Mountain 0

Good Hope 20, Etowah 19

Greenville 40, Rehobeth 0

Grissom 29, Austin 24

Gulf Shores 44, Citronelle 7

Guntersville 63, Sardis 6

Hackleburg 62, Shoals Christian 12

Hale County 47, Monroe County 6

Haleyville 31, Hamilton 29

Handley 35, Jacksonville 20

Hartselle 45, Athens 34

Helena 48, Chilton County 40

Hillcrest 49, Northridge 14

Hillcrest-Evergreen 37, Linden 0

Hokes Bluff 35, Weaver 0

Holly Pond 59, Tarrant 6

Homewood 49, Huffman 14

Hoover 34, Hewitt-Trussville 10

Hubbard 55, Vina 26

Hubbertville 48, South Lamar 33

Ider 36, Victory Chr. 7

Isabella 24, Highland Home 18, OT

J.B. Pennington 43, Carbon Hill 42

Jackson 30, Williamson 12

James Clemens 45, Florence 42

Keith 35, Central-Hayneville 8

Kinston 35, Florala 20

LaFayette 33, Ranburne 14

Lanett 47, Vincent 6

Lauderdale County 49, Clements 20

Lee-Huntsville 48, Brewer 28

Leeds 28, Center Point 0

Leroy 47, J.U. Blacksher 21

Lexington 42, Hatton 8

Liberty County, Fla. 40, Northside Methodist 21

Lowndes Academy 37, Crenshaw Christian Academy 26

Luverne 45, Calhoun 0

Macon-East 28, Jackson Academy 12

Madison Academy 42, Randolph School 16

Marbury 10, Sipsey Valley 7

Mars Hill Bible 25, Colbert County 20

McAdory 40, Brookwood 7

McGill-Toolen 31, Baldwin County 21

McKenzie 40, Pleasant Home 6

Meek 34, Marion County 14

Midfield 26, Winston County 6

Millry 34, Marengo 20

Minor 54, Jasper 44

Montevallo 37, West Blocton 36

Moody 63, St. Clair County 0

Muscle Shoals 56, Hazel Green 7

North Jackson 20, Madison County 15

Northside 34, Fayette County 0

Notasulga 32, Loachapoka 12

Oak Grove 50, Curry 16

Oakman 32, Susan Moore 14

Ohatchee 28, Piedmont 24

Oneonta 34, Hanceville 6

Opelika 52, Russell County 35

Opp 41, Providence Christian 18

Paul Bryant 38, Bessemer City 13

Pelham 41, Wetumpka 14

Pensacola Catholic, Fla. 10, Mobile Christian 8

Phil Campbell 42, Colbert Heights 7

Phillips-Bear Creek 76, Cherokee 0

Pickens County 53, Brilliant 0

Pike Liberal Arts 42, Tuscaloosa Academy 14

Pike Road 60, Charles Henderson 6

Pineview Christian 66, Marshall Christian 32

Pinson Valley 40, Mortimer Jordan 24

Pisgah 44, North Sand Mountain 20

Pleasant Grove 27, Fairfield 25

Prattville 17, Enterprise 16

Priceville 58, Rogers 43

R.C. Hatch 50, J.F. Shields 0

Ragland 25, Donoho 0

Ramsay 34, Carver-Birmingham 21

Red Bay 34, Sheffield 20

Red Level 22, Georgiana 14

Russellville 51, Ardmore 0

Saint Luke's Episcopal 31, Greene County 0

Saks 61, Pleasant Valley 0

Sand Rock 56, Locust Fork 14

Saraland 28, Spanish Fort 16

Section 21, Falkville 6

Selma 32, Jemison 7

Shelby County 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 14

Slocomb 35, New Brockton 7

Southside-Gadsden 13, Springville 6

Southside-Selma 36, Prattville Christian Academy 7

Spring Garden 47, Gaston 0

St. James 52, B.T. Washington 24

St. Michael Catholic 42, W.S. Neal 6

St. Paul's 55, Satsuma 14

Sweet Water 48, Southern Choctaw 6

Sylvania 49, Asbury 6

T.R. Miller 39, Excel 0

Tallassee 35, Beauregard 7

Tanner 47, Whitesburg Christian 12

Theodore 36, Davidson 3

Thomasville 36, Greensboro 6

Thompson 49, Vestavia Hills 7

Thorsby 46, Francis Marion 12

Trinity Presbyterian 17, Reeltown 14

UMS-Wright 34, Faith Academy 26

Valiant Cross 38, Morgan Academy 25

Valley Head 41, Appalachian 24

Vigor 46, Escambia County 0

Wadley 29, Woodland 0

Walter Wellborn 51, Glencoe 10

Wenonah 40, Cordova 27

West End 17, Westbrook Christian 13

West Morgan 27, Central-Florence 24

West Point 43, Crossville 6

Westminster Christian Academy 31, New Hope 28

Winfield 41, Vinemont 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

