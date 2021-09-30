Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Airline 36, Southwood 14
Alexandria 41, Winona, Miss. 15
Amite 40, Lakeshore 28
Avoyelles 40, Winnfield 12
Booker T. Washington 21, Washington-Marion 8
Buckeye 47, LaSalle 19
Capitol def. Rosenwald Collegiate, forfeit
Captain Shreve 46, Parkway 21
Country Day 63, Thomas Jefferson 0
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Covington 35, Fontainebleau 0
Donaldsonville 40, Kentwood 6
East Ascension 48, Walker 28
Grand Lake 13, Basile 6
Grant 43, Pine Prairie 36
Kenner Discovery 40, Fisher 0
Live Oak 50, Frederick Douglass 0
Loreauville 27, Kaplan 20
Lutcher 57, South Terrebonne 28
Madison Prep def. Mentorship Academy, forfeit
Ouachita Christian 25, St. Frederick Catholic 7
Ponchatoula 49, Northshore 7
Port Allen 20, White Castle 13
Rayville 18, Delhi Charter 12
Sacred Heart 57, Mamou 0
Sumner 55, Haynes Academy 0
University (Lab) 57, Glen Oaks 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments