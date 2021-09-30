Thursday’s Scores

Miami Herald Logo
PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ EP Americas 26, EP Socorro 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ Dallas Highland Park 35, Sherman 17

CLASS 1A=

¶ Borden County 14, Morgan 8

¶ Darrouzett 69, Harrold 6

¶ Jonesboro 70, Turkey Valley 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Celina vs. Boerne, ccd.

Rising Star vs. Ranger, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 30, 2021 1:00 AM
