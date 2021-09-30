Miami Herald Logo
Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic Community 67, Olympic Heights 0

Cardinal Newman 65, Suncoast 0

City of Life 44, Academy at the Lakes 0

Dade Christian 27, Somerset Silver Palms 0

Estero 44, LaBelle 0

Immaculata-La Salle 47, Somerset South Homestead 6

Miami Palmetto 42, Southwest Miami 6

North Marion 43, Eastside 13

Pine Crest 19, Archbishop McCarthy 13

Southwest Florida Christian 49, Marco Island 0

Wellington 43, Royal Palm Beach 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sneads vs. Graceville, ppd. to Sep 30th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

