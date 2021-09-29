Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

GW-Danville 42, Amherst County 15

Hurley 34, Rye Cove 14

South County 38, Woodbridge 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

September 29, 2021 1:00 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service