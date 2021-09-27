Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arlington def. Florence/Henry, 25-22, 25-13, 25-27, 25-11
Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-22, 25-13, 18-25, 25-13
Crow Creek def. Stanley County, 25-15, 25-12, 26-24
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., 25-19, 25-20, 26-24
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Sioux Valley, 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 22-25, 15-12
Flandreau Indian def. Flandreau, 25-15, 25-15, 25-23
Howard def. Viborg-Hurley, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-10
Menno def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Waubay/Summit def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 23-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-12
Waverly-South Shore def. Tri-State, 25-14, 25-14, 25-14
Wilmot def. Britton-Hecla, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
