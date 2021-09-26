Miami Herald Logo
Pass leads Prairie View A&M to 24-10 victory over Grambling

The Associated Press

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas

Jawon Pass hit Donovan White with a 13-yard scoring strike in the first quarter and Prairie View A&M never looked back in a 24-10 victory over Grambling in Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Saturday.

Luis Reyes booted a 56-yard field goal to give the Panthers (3-1, 2-0) a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

CJ Russell scored on a 2-yard run near the end of the first half as the Tigers (1-3, 0-1) snapped a scoreless streak that was nearly 10 quarters long. Garrett Urban added a third-quarter field goal.

Prairie View A&M will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, while Grambling will entertain Alabama A&M on Saturday.

