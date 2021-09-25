Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Kennedy 34, Tahoma 17
North Mason 27, Kingston 13
Shadle Park 35, East Valley (Spokane) 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
AUTO RACING
University of Miami
Led by two freshman quarterbacks, Miami Hurricanes crush little CCSU, finally can exhale
Updated September 25, 2021 8:49 PM
University of Miami
UM receiver Brashard Smith part of talented group of freshman who step up in win
Updated September 25, 2021 8:52 PM
University of Miami
Miami Hurricanes five-star freshman safety makes his first career start look easy
September 25, 2021 6:29 PM
Barry Jackson
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa to miss at least three games. And another assistant coach sidelined
Updated September 25, 2021 4:08 PM
13,000 ATVs recalled for a problem that’s happened several times and caused a crash
September 25, 2021 3:18 PM
University of Miami
TD! QB Van Dyke starts, 5-star starts, Gaynor replaced at center after 27 straight starts
September 25, 2021 12:44 PM
