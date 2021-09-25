Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Belleville East 9, Alton 6
Benton 41, West Frankfort 0
Bismarck-Henning 42, Fithian Oakwood 14
Bogan 28, Chicago Vocational 6
Brooks Academy 53, Von Steuben 7
Cary-Grove 42, Prairie Ridge 7
Chicago (Goode) 65, Chicago (Carver Military) 6
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 20, DuSable 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 38, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 0
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 42, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 12
Chicago Sullivan 14, Lindblom 8
Collins Academy 14, Bowen 6
East St. Louis 48, Living Word Christian School, Mo. 2
East St. Louis 48, O'Fallon 2
Edwards County def. Vienna-Goreville, forfeit
Freeport (Aquin) 42, Biggsville West Central 0
Kenwood 42, Westinghouse 0
Knoxville 48, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 8
Martinsville 45, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 0
Mendota 43, Hall 34
Milford 48, Amboy 46
Mt. Carmel 48, Lawrenceville 0
Newton 32, Red Hill 8
Orangeville 57, South Beloit 24
Pawnee 64, West Prairie 6
Phillips 14, Simeon 12
Prosser 26, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 0
Rich Township 31, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 21
St. Bede 34, Riverdale 21
Thornton Fractional South 33, Reavis 11
Tremont 28, Madison 20
Walther Christian Academy 26, Chicago (Christ the King) 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments