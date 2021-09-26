Norwich’s 6th straight EPL loss as Everton wins 2-0

Norwich lost its sixth straight Premier League game of the season on Saturday, beaten 2-0 by Everton at Goodison Park with goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Townsend put the hosts in front with a 29th-minute penalty, awarded after referee David Coote watched replays of Ozan Kabak’s challenge on Allan.

Norwich midfielder Mathias Normann brought two good saves out of Jordan Pickford before Doucoure’s finish doubled Everton’s advantage in the 77th.

The result made it six defeats from six for Daniel Farke’s rock-bottom Canaries so far this season, with their losing run in the Premier League, including the final games of the 2019-20 season, now standing at 16 matches.

Rafael Benitez’s Everton is returning to winning ways after its 3-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend and League Cup exit at QPR. The Toffees are fifth in the table with 13 points from their six games.

Allan went down in the box having been caught on the leg by former Liverpool loanee Kabak and appealed for a penalty, with Coote initially saying no.

But a VAR check followed, Coote watched the incident back on a pitchside monitor and pointed to the spot, and Townsend subsequently produced a cool finish from 12 yards to put Everton in front.

Demarai Gray teed up Doucoure for the second goal.