Ellis expected to start for the Orioles against the Rangers

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Texas Rangers (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-105, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (9-12, 5.36 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Orioles: Chris Ellis (1-0, 2.39 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -131, Rangers +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Texas will meet on Saturday.

The Orioles are 24-52 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .364.

The Rangers are 23-56 on the road. Texas is slugging .372 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a slugging percentage of .461.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-5. Josh Sborz earned his fourth victory and Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Texas. Conner Greene registered his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 31 home runs and is batting .259.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 167 hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .222 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tyler Wells: (arm), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (adductor), DJ Stewart: (knee), Ramon Urias: (adductor), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

