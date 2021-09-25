Barria scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (85-69, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (73-81, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (7-9, 4.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (2-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +133, Mariners -147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Seattle will face off on Saturday.

The Angels are 39-41 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .406 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a .582 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Mariners are 43-36 on the road. The Seattle offense has compiled a .224 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .293.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Joe Smith earned his fourth victory and France went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Jimmy Herget took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 45 home runs and has 95 RBIs.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 100 RBIs and is batting .214.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kyle Tyler: (toe), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).