Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Artesia 69, Lovington 58
Clovis Christian 69, Elida 19
Durango, Colo. 48, Piedra Vista 7
Eunice 43, Texico 33
Farmington 50, Del Norte 0
Gadsden 35, Hot Springs 14
Gateway Christian 50, Lake Arthur 0
Jal def. Mescalero Apache, forfeit
La Cueva 55, Clovis 13
Lordsburg 54, Zuni 0
Los Lunas 17, Goddard 14
Melrose 58, Fort Sumner/House 50
Newcomb 20, Shiprock 0
Pojoaque 54, Gallup 0
Ramah 23, Mosquero/Roy 13
Raton 63, Clayton 28
Rio Rancho 50, Carlsbad 0
Robertson 56, Tucumcari 6
Roswell 29, Mayfield 21
Santa Fe 35, Manzano 27
Taos 14, Bernalillo 7
Tohatchi 36, Crownpoint 12
Volcano Vista 47, Sandia 28
WF Rider, Texas 33, Hobbs 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Moriarty vs. Miyamura, ccd.
Tularosa vs. Hagerman, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
