Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Artesia 69, Lovington 58

Clovis Christian 69, Elida 19

Durango, Colo. 48, Piedra Vista 7

Eunice 43, Texico 33

Farmington 50, Del Norte 0

Gadsden 35, Hot Springs 14

Gateway Christian 50, Lake Arthur 0

Jal def. Mescalero Apache, forfeit

La Cueva 55, Clovis 13

Lordsburg 54, Zuni 0

Los Lunas 17, Goddard 14

Melrose 58, Fort Sumner/House 50

Newcomb 20, Shiprock 0

Pojoaque 54, Gallup 0

Ramah 23, Mosquero/Roy 13

Raton 63, Clayton 28

Rio Rancho 50, Carlsbad 0

Robertson 56, Tucumcari 6

Roswell 29, Mayfield 21

Santa Fe 35, Manzano 27

Taos 14, Bernalillo 7

Tohatchi 36, Crownpoint 12

Volcano Vista 47, Sandia 28

WF Rider, Texas 33, Hobbs 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Moriarty vs. Miyamura, ccd.

Tularosa vs. Hagerman, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

