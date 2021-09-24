Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Belfry 43, Magoffin Co. 0

Bishop Brossart 41, Ludlow 7

Caldwell Co. def. Ballard Memorial, forfeit

Dayton def. Bracken Co., forfeit

East Carter def. Lawrence Co., forfeit

Fairview def. Jenkins, forfeit

Holmes 50, Cov. Holy Cross 28

Lex. Bryan Station 43, Lex. Lafayette 0

Lou. Doss 47, IHS 0

Lou. Male 47, Lou. Butler 6

Martin County def. Bath Co., forfeit

South Oldham 63, Lou. Jeffersontown 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

