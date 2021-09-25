Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
ACE Charter 35, Wilkinson County 6
Adairsville 22, LaFayette 6
Alcovy 24, Rockdale County 6
Allatoona 35, Wheeler 13
Andrews, N.C. 41, North Georgia Falcons 16
Apalachee 22, Eastside 21
Appling County 41, Wayne County 7
Archer 38, Dunwoody 0
Armuchee 45, Weaver, Ala. 7
Athens Academy 45, Hebron Christian Academy 13
Atkinson County 30, Turner County 28
Augusta Christian 48, First Baptist, S.C. 6
Augusta Prep 47, John Hancock 6
Baldwin 45, Westside-Macon 0
Benedictine Military 49, Ware County 42
Bleckley County 21, Dodge County 19
Bowdon 35, Trion 13
Bremen 49, Clarkston 8
Brentwood 49, Trinity Christian-Dublin 14
Briarwood 41, Glascock County 8
Brookstone 29, Whitefield Academy 28
Brookwood 31, Marietta 26
Brunswick 17, Glynn Academy 14, OT
Buford 41, Central Gwinnett 0
Burke County 41, Cross Creek 8
Cairo 21, Merritt Island, Fla. 3
Calhoun County 42, Baker County 0
Calvary Christian 59, Notre Dame Academy 14
Calvary Day 42, Strong Rock Christian 14
Cedar Grove 17, Carver-Atlanta 0
Cedar Shoals 42, East Hall 8
Centennial 33, Chattahoochee 6
Central-Carrollton 35, Heard County 20
Chapel Hill 32, North Springs 7
Charlton County 35, Clinch County 34
Chattahoochee County 36, Marion County 19
Chattooga 49, Model 21
Cherokee Bluff 40, Gilmer 6
Cherokee County, Ala. 53, Coosa 0
Clarke Central 34, Jackson County 30
Coahulla Creek 34, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 12
Coffee 10, Camden County 7
Collins Hill 34, East Coweta 0
Colquitt County 52, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Columbia 34, Towers 6
Commerce 20, Mt. Paran Christian 13
Cook 41, Brantley County 13
Creekside 55, Tri-Cities 0
Crisp County 30, Upson-Lee 8
Dacula 54, Lanier 20
Dade County 21, Pepperell 20
Darlington 21, King's Ridge 14
Dawson County 31, White County 28
Decatur 63, Stone Mountain 0
Dooly County 31, Dublin 28
Douglas County 35, Alexander 20
Duluth 47, Berkmar 7
East Laurens 63, Baconton 14
Effingham County 34, South Effingham 0
Elbert County 28, Lincoln County 16
Emanuel County Institute 30, Portal 7
Fannin County 52, Gordon Central 7
Fellowship Christian School 40, St. Francis 7
Flint River 43, Cross Keys 0
Gainesville 20, Hillgrove 7
Georgia Military 42, Twiggs County 0
Gordon Lee 19, Southeast Whitfield 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 24, Westminster 18
Greenbrier 44, Walnut Grove 6
Haralson County 56, Banks County 0
Hardaway 13, Spencer 12
Harlem 30, Richmond Academy 6
Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 22, Bethesda Academy 14
Holy Innocents' 51, Athens Christian 21
Houston County 20, Newton 13
Irwin County 21, Brooks County 13
Islands 14, Beach 6
Jackson 45, Pike County 14
Jefferson 27, Flowery Branch 7
Jefferson County 27, T.W. Josey 12
John Milledge 35, Gatewood 0
Johns Creek 40, Riverwood 32
Jonesboro 42, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 6
Kell 40, South Cobb 13
Kennesaw Mountain 51, Lassiter 7
Loganville 42, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Lowndes 21, Valdosta 0
Marist 50, Harrison 28
Mary Persons 47, Central-Macon 16
Mays 14, Hapeville 6
Metter 46, Jenkins County 0
Mill Creek 28, Grayson 14
Miller Grove 72, Druid Hills 12
Milton 42, McEachern 29
Mitchell County def. Miller County, forfeit
Monroe Area 38, Lakeside-Evans 10
Mount Vernon 42, George Walton 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 20, Christian Heritage 7
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 26, Heritage School 14
Murphy, N.C. 54, Union County 24
New Manchester 9, Lithia Springs 6
Norcross 16, Meadowcreek 3
North Cobb 40, North Gwinnett 19
North Florida Christian, Fla. 50, Valwood 44
North Hall 38, West Hall 14
North Murray 27, Sonoraville 20
North Oconee 28, Madison County 0
Oconee County 35, Veterans 16
Oglethorpe County 31, Butler 0
Pacelli Catholic 22, Landmark Christian 0
Parkview 35, Tucker 16
Peach County 59, Americus Sumter 0
Peachtree Ridge 14, Campbell 13
Pebblebrook 50, North Atlanta 21
Pierce County 17, Fitzgerald 0
Pinewood Christian 38, Tiftarea 8
Putnam County 13, Laney 6
Rabun County 70, Pickens, S.C. 14
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 47, Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 0
Richmond Hill 37, Bradwell Institute 10
Ringgold 78, Murray County 0
Rock Springs Christian 26, Aucilla Christian, Fla. 14
Rome 45, Carrollton 27
Salem 32, Redan 16
Sandy Creek 56, Douglass 7
Savannah Christian Prep 14, Mount de Sales 7
Schley County 57, Greenville 26
South Atlanta 26, Pace Academy 17
South Paulding 55, Dalton 48
Southland 35, Edmund Burke 7
Southwest DeKalb 47, Lithonia 6
Southwest Georgia Academy 66, Robert Toombs 46
Spalding 21, West Laurens 7
Sprayberry 43, Osborne 27
St. Andrew's 35, Memorial Day 14
St. Pius X 47, Northview 0
Starr's Mill 42, Harris County 20
Stephenson 20, Arabia Mountain 10
Stratford 27, Savannah Country Day 20
Tattnall Square 46, Aquinas 14
Terrell Academy 56, Brookwood School 47
Terrell County 37, Randolph-Clay 8
Thomas County Central 24, Callaway 8
Thomas Jefferson 15, Central Fellowship 7
Thomson 42, Morgan County 14
Tift County 24, Worth County 14
Toombs County 62, Riverside Military Academy 0
Towns County 14, Bethlehem Christian Academy 11
Treutlen 46, Telfair County 35
Unity Christian 36, Dominion Christian 6
Walton 31, Roswell 19
Warner Robins 56, Lee County 30
Washington County 46, Lamar County 20
Washington-Wilkes 51, Hancock Central 0
Wesleyan 42, Loganville Christian 7
Westlake 26, Shiloh 6
Westminster-Augusta 51, Holy Spirit 0
Westside-Augusta 39, Glenn Hills 0
Wheeler County 33, Hawkinsville 14
Wilcox County 17, Montgomery County 13
Winder-Barrow 45, Habersham Central 14
Woodward Academy 29, Banneker 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grady vs. Villa Rica, ccd.
Midtown vs. Villa Rica, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
