Bieber expected to start as Indians host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (86-67, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (75-77, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-7, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 212 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (7-4, 3.28 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +125, White Sox -145; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Chicago will play on Friday.

The Indians are 38-39 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 97 total runs batted in.

The White Sox are 37-40 in road games. Chicago has a collective .255 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .306.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-3. Emmanuel Clase earned his fourth victory and Oscar Mercado went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Jose Ruiz took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 70 extra base hits and is batting .265.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 29 home runs and is slugging .487.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

White Sox: 4-6, .282 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Amed Rosario: (covid-il), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow).