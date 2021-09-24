Eovaldi expected to start as Red Sox host the Yankees

New York Yankees (86-67, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (88-65, second in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (15-8, 3.03 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 231 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 188 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox +101, Yankees -118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The Red Sox are 49-29 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .452 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a mark of .564.

The Yankees are 41-34 on the road. New York is hitting a collective .237 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .281.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-2. Andrew Heaney secured his eighth victory and Andrew Velazquez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for New York. Nick Pivetta registered his sixth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 34 home runs and has 107 RBIs.

Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 38 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .280 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: (pectoral), Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19).

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).