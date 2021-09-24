Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (69-83, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (74-78, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (6-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Tigers: Casey Mize (7-8, 3.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -113, Royals -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Kansas City will square off on Friday.

The Tigers are 41-36 on their home turf. Detroit is hitting a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .275.

The Royals have gone 33-44 away from home. Kansas City is slugging .395 as a unit. Salvador Perez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .546.

The Royals won the last meeting 6-1. Daniel Lynch notched his first victory and Jorge Soler went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Kansas City. Tarik Skubal registered his ninth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candelario leads the Tigers with 60 extra base hits and is batting .275.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 173 hits and is batting .278.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .210 batting average, 3.19 ERA

Royals: 5-5, .302 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Derek Hill: (knee), Miguel Cabrera: (back), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Royals: Mike Minor: (shoulder), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder).