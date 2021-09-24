Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn Riverside 35, Todd Beamer 0
Capital 71, North Thurston 0
Chelan 55, Tonasket 13
Entiat 66, Pateros 20
Federal Way 26, Kentridge 19
Graham-Kapowsin 34, Puyallup 3
Inglemoor 13, Thomas Jefferson 6
Kamiak 56, Cascade (Everett) 15
Lewis and Clark 28, Ferris 6
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Lincoln 41, Spanaway Lake 14
Sumner 44, South Kitsap 0
Union 42, Chiawana 19
White River 35, Fife 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments