Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Estacada 44, La Grande 14

Silverton 42, Dallas 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Molalla vs. Seaside, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

