Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Del City 62, OKC Northwest 0
Maud 32, Oaks 16
Midwest City 28, Lawton 8
Putnam North 69, OKC U.S. Grant 3
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Sports
Yellow cards, suspensions add to Inter Miami’s troubles heading into pivotal road games
September 24, 2021 3:45 PM
Florida Panthers
Panthers’ Bobrovsky opens up on playoff benching: ‘I wasn’t happy,’ but ‘it is what it is’
Updated September 24, 2021 7:13 PM
Wrestling & MMA
Dana Warrior talks the three W’s: Warrior, WWE and Wine. Plus an update on her family and more
Updated September 24, 2021 7:03 PM
University of Miami
Miami’s youth movement: Five true freshmen who have made the case for more playing time
September 24, 2021 5:13 PM
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard torments the NFL’s best QBs. He was once a standout QB, too
September 24, 2021 4:48 PM
Barry Jackson
Heat’s Kyle Lowry ready to begin on-court relationship with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo
Updated September 24, 2021 4:28 PM
