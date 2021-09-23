Scherzer, Dodgers to face Freeland, Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-55, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (71-80, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.08 ERA, .81 WHIP, 226 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (6-8, 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +212, Dodgers -258; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Los Angeles will play on Thursday.

The Rockies are 46-28 in home games in 2020. Colorado is hitting a collective batting average of .248 this season, led by C.J. Cron with an average of .277.

The Dodgers have gone 45-32 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Mookie Betts with a mark of .373.

The Rockies won the last meeting 10-5. Robert Stephenson notched his second victory and Sam Hilliard went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Justin Bruihl took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cron leads the Rockies with 27 home runs and is slugging .533.

Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 176 hits and is batting .318.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .272 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (neck), Cody Bellinger: (rib), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).