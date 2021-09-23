Wainwright expected to start for the Cardinals against Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (82-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-61, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (16-7, 2.89 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -117, Cardinals -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and St. Louis will meet on Thursday.

The Brewers are 42-35 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .397 this season. Avisail Garcia leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Cardinals are 40-36 on the road. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .361.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 10-2. Miles Mikolas earned his second victory and Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Brett Anderson registered his ninth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 128 hits and has 83 RBIs.

Tyler O'Neill ranks second on the Cardinals with 29 home runs and has 70 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .189 batting average, 3.10 ERA

Cardinals: 10-0, .275 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Kolten Wong: (hamstring), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Nolan Arenado: (back).