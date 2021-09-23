Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Real Salt Lake visits the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Real Salt Lake (10-9-6) vs. Portland Timbers (11-10-4)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -110, Real Salt Lake +274, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host Real Salt Lake in conference play.

The Timbers went 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home in the 2020 season. Portland averaged 2.4 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game last season.

Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall and 1-5-3 on the road a season ago. Real Salt Lake averaged 1.2 goals on 3.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Diego Valeri (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Bobby Wood, Zac MacMath, Marcelo Silva (injured).

September 23, 2021 2:00 AM
