South Carolina to start Doty at quarterback against Kentucky

The Associated Press

South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland throws a pass against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland throws a pass against East Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B DeBlaker AP
COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina sophomore Luke Doty will get his first start of the season at quarterback.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday that Doty would get the call at home against Kentucky on Saturday night. Doty hurt his foot in practice last month and missed the first two games of the season. However, he entered early in a 40-13 loss at No. 2 Georgia when starter Zeb Noland was hurt.

Beamer said Doty had no lingering effects from the injury. Doty was on track to start for South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) before his injury.

Noland is the one-time graduate assistant who joined the team when Doty got hurt this summer. Noland started the first three games of the season, but left early against Georgia when his hand got stepped on.

Beamer expected Noland would also be ready to go against Kentucky (3-0, 1-0) if called on.

