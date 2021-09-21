Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Thomas Walker 36, Castlewood 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Thomas Walker 36, Castlewood 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
BASEBALL
TIMEKEEP READING
Trending Stories
Deported migrants from U.S.-Mexico border arrive in Haiti as DHS chief defends flights
Updated September 20, 2021 3:57 PM
Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations plunge to under 9,000; ICU patients now under 2,300
Updated September 20, 2021 2:28 PM
Extra points: 10 more thoughts on Tua’s injury and the Dolphins’ ugly loss to the Bills
Updated September 20, 2021 12:08 AM
The Lost Weekend: Miami Dolphins’ 35-0 humiliation vs. Buffalo a new low for Flores era | Opinion
Updated September 20, 2021 12:13 AM
Grenade-dropping drones, a paranoid president, guards who ran: Latest on Haiti assassination
Updated September 20, 2021 5:36 PM
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Sports
Fearsome in attack, Dortmund again has problems in defense
September 21, 2021 5:05 AM
Sports
Titans believe they found themselves on road in OT comeback
September 21, 2021 5:05 AM
Sports
Intrigue grows with role for Cowboys rookie defender Parsons
September 21, 2021 5:06 AM
Sports
Chiefs defense exposed by Jackson, Ravens in 36-35 defeat
September 21, 2021 5:06 AM
Sports
Denton Guyer moves up after winning Texas 6A top-10 matchup
September 21, 2021 5:05 AM
Sports
AP Top 25 Reality Check: No. 1 rarely slips after ranked win
September 21, 2021 5:05 AM
Comments