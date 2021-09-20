Mejia expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (77-70, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (48-101, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Mejia (0-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +125, Braves -145; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Atlanta will meet on Monday.

The Diamondbacks are 28-43 on their home turf. The Arizona offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Josh Rojas leads the team with a mark of .268.

The Braves are 40-34 on the road. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Freddie Freeman with a mark of .373.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-0. Madison Bumgarner earned his second victory and David Peralta went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Drew Smyly took his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is batting .265.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 36 home runs and is batting .231.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Seth Beer: (shoulder).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).