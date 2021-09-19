Warren’s 2 TDs help Oklahoma St. survive Boise State, 21-20

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs with the ball past Boise State defensive end Demitri Washington (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner) AP

Jaylen Warren rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns, Oklahoma State pitched a second-half shutout and the Cowboys escaped with a 21-20 victory over Boise State on Saturday night.

Boise State had a chance to steal the win after a turnover late in the game, but Jonah Dalmas hooked a 36-yard field goal attempt wide left with 2:05 remaining.

Oklahoma State (3-0) leaned on its rushing attack to grind out the win, throwing the ball just 13 times. However, none was bigger than Spencer Sanders' 24-yard completion to Cale Cabbiness to ice the win in the waning minutes of the game.

Boise State (1-2) hasn’t lost two games this early in a season since 2005 when the Broncos started 0-2.

After Boise State raced to a 10-0 lead, Warren put the hostile home crowd on notice when he broke two tackles and outran the rest of the Boise State defense for a 75-yard touchdown run with 4:59 left in the first quarter.

The Broncos appeared in control of the game late in the first half with a 20-7 lead, but Oklahoma State roared back before halftime with a pair of TDs to take a 21-20 lead, which its defense made stand up in a physical second half.

However, the ending wasn’t without high drama.

With Oklahoma State trying to salt the game away with just over three minutes remaining, Riley Wimpey jarred the ball loose from Warren. J.L. Skinner picked up the ball at the Cowboys 41 and returned it for a touchdown.

During the play, the officials blew it dead, calling Warren down. After a brief review, the initial call was overturned and Boise State was given possession but not the touchdown.

Boise State's Hank Bachmeier threw for 242 yards and a touchdown, while Khalil Shakir had eight catches for 78 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: As the Cowboys begin Big 12 next week, they desperately need to get a trio of injured receivers back and in sync with Sanders. Leading receiver Jayden Bray, Brayden Johnson, and Tay Martin were all out against Boise State — and it showed. Without much of a threat through the air, the Cowboys are sure to struggle despite a stout rushing attack.

Boise State: The Broncos were hoping a fully healthy George Holani at running back might be what their offense needed to balance its attack. But Holani, who didn’t play in the season opener and was limited against UTEP, mustered 28 yards on 12 carries. As a team, Boise State has 202 yards rushing through the first three games.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State returns home Saturday to face Kansas State.

Boise State travels to Utah State on Saturday.