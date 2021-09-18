Saturday’s Scores

Read Next

Rhett Lashlee would have been smart to wear a mask as he left Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday afternoon. For safety’s sake amid the COVID surge? OK sure, that, too. But mostly as a disguise against being recognized and chased by a mob of Miami Hurricanes fans waving torches and pitchforks.

Lashlee is in his second season as UM’s offensive coordinator. That there might be a third year for him should depend on whether what we’ve seen through three games is some bizarre aberration or a foreboding of continuing underachievement.