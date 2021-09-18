Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Hanover 29, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

September 18, 2021 6:30 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service