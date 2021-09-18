Jefferies scheduled to start for Oakland against Los Angeles

Oakland Athletics (80-67, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-75, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (7-7, 3.48 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +112, Athletics -131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Oakland will face off on Saturday.

The Angels are 38-35 on their home turf. Los Angeles is averaging 4.3 RBIs per game this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 94 total runs batted in.

The Athletics are 40-33 in road games. Oakland has slugged .408 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a mark of .547.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Cole Irvin notched his 10th victory and Olson went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Oakland. Jose Marte took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 73 extra base hits and is batting .254.

Olson leads the Athletics with 68 extra base hits and is batting .277.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Athletics: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (hamstring), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Matt Chapman: (shin), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).