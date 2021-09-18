Darvish, Padres to face Wainwright, Cardinals

San Diego Padres (76-71, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (77-69, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (8-10, 4.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 177 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (16-7, 2.88 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -117, Padres -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and San Diego will play on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 40-33 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 170 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 32, averaging one every 17.1 at-bats.

The Padres have gone 32-40 away from home. San Diego has slugged .398 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .629 slugging percentage, including 67 extra-base hits and 39 home runs.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-2. Miles Mikolas earned his first victory and Dylan Carlson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for St. Louis. Vince Velasquez took his seventh loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 67 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 67 extra base hits and is batting .286.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Padres: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Jake Cronenworth: (finger).