Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Banks 35, Hidden Valley 0

Cascade 31, Mazama 28

Crater 15, Churchill 13

Estacada 30, Seaside 14

Glencoe 50, Beaverton 49

Heppner 14, Stanfield 0

Lakeridge 42, Liberty 13

McNary 41, Grants Pass 0

North Medford 28, Sherwood 21

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sandy 14, Barlow 7

Summit 20, Bend 0

Weiser, Idaho 48, Baker 12

West Linn 28, Sunset 14

Westview 55, Century 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 12:35 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 12:35 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 12:33 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 12:31 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 12:30 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 12:29 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service