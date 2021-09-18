Friday’s Scores

Read Next

As we await the Dolphins-Bills game on Sunday, I went back and studied tape of the Buffalo Bills’ 56-26 annihilation of the Dolphins to close last season and explained HERE what must change.

In part 2 of this 2-part series, we explore the positives - and glimmers of hope - that the Dolphins can build on from that game and the 31-28 loss to the Bills in Week 2.