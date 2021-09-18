Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dirigo 30, Maranacook Community 14

Foxcroft Academy 28, Freeport 12

Leavitt Area 41, Wells 0

Marshwood 48, Gorham 21

Massabesic 58, Deering 14

Mattanawcook Academy 56, Stearns 26

Morse 46, Mount View 14

Mount Desert Island 60, Orono 20

Mountain Valley 46, Boothbay Region 22

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 27, Skowhegan Area 13

Poland Regional/Whittier 27, Belfast Area 13

South Portland 59, Biddeford 34

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 44, Yarmouth 20

Windham 27, Lawrence 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 8:13 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 8:11 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 8:09 AM

Sports

Liberty stay alive in playoff hunt

September 18, 2021 8:09 AM

Sports

Burnes expected to start for Milwaukee against Chicago

September 18, 2021 8:09 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service