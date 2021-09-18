Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Appoquinimink 6, Caesar Rodney 0
Delmar 21, Red Lion Christian Academy 14
Howard School of Technology 52, Brandywine 13
Laurel 63, Early College 6
Middletown 28, Smyrna 14
Polytech 27, First State Military 0
St. Andrew's 42, John Dickinson 0
William Penn 52, Cape Henlopen 38
Wilmington Friends 35, Tatnall 0
Woodbridge 30, St. Mark's 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
