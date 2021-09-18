Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Appoquinimink 6, Caesar Rodney 0

Delmar 21, Red Lion Christian Academy 14

Howard School of Technology 52, Brandywine 13

Laurel 63, Early College 6

Middletown 28, Smyrna 14

Polytech 27, First State Military 0

St. Andrew's 42, John Dickinson 0

William Penn 52, Cape Henlopen 38

Wilmington Friends 35, Tatnall 0

Woodbridge 30, St. Mark's 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

September 18, 2021 10:10 AM

