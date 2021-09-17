Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 17, Middlebury Union 7
Brattleboro 34, North Country Union 0
Essex 28, Mount Mansfield Union 0
Hartford 28, Burlington/South Burlington 14
Rutland 35, Mount Anthony Union 7
St. Johnsbury Academy 44, Colchester 21
U-32 def. Spaulding, forfeit
Windsor 39, Springfield 12
