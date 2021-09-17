Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bedford 29, Portsmouth- Oyster River 0
Keene 26, Alvirne 7
Lebanon 27, Milford 14
Londonderry 29, Bishop Guertin 13
Merrimack 28, Nashua South 26
Monadnock 46, ConVal 0
Nashua North 14, Windham 10
Pinkerton 49, Salem 21
Plymouth Regional 28, Bow 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
