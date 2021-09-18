Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 56, Heritage 0
Alexandria 28, Elwood 14
Andrean 38, Highland 14
Bedford N. Lawrence 35, Seymour 29
Beech Grove 46, Indpls Washington 0
Bloomington North 35, Terre Haute North 30
Bloomington South 20, Terre Haute South 0
Brown Co. 42, W. Vigo 26
Brownsburg 39, Fishers 21
Brownstown 43, N. Harrison 12
Calumet 52, E. Chicago Central 0
Calumet Christian 63, Bowman Academy 14
Carmel 44, Lawrence North 14
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 23
Cass 26, Northwestern 20
Castle 37, Vincennes 7
Center Grove 53, Indpls N. Central 7
Centerville 69, Tri 6
Central Noble 56, Fremont 13
Charlestown 37, Providence 21
Churubusco 35, Prairie Hts. 0
Clinton Central 28, Hagerstown 20
Columbia City 51, DeKalb 28
Concord 21, Goshen 12
Connersville 55, Rushville 33
Constantine, Mich. 32, Indpls Ritter 19
Covenant Christian 42, Indpls Tindley 19
Crown Point 27, Portage 6
Danville 14, Tri-West 7
Decatur Central 41, Mooresville 27
Delphi 34, Tri-Central 6
E. Central 44, Batesville 13
Eastbrook 45, Frankton 0
Eastern (Greentown) 33, Carroll (Flora) 13
Eastside 42, Garrett 14
Edinburgh 33, S. Decatur 0
Ev. Central 39, Ev. Reitz 38, 3OT
Ev. Memorial 48, Ev. Harrison 7
Ev. North 49, Ev. Bosse 26
Floyd Central 20, Jeffersonville 13
Fountain Central 42, Attica 13
Franklin Central 30, Avon 23
Ft. Wayne Luers 55, Ft. Wayne North 9
Ft. Wayne Northrop 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14
Ft. Wayne Snider 17, Homestead 14
Ft. Wayne Wayne 36, Ft. Wayne South 26
Gibson Southern 63, Southridge 9
Glenn 28, Knox 7
Greencastle 47, Parke Heritage 42
Greenfield 28, Ft. Loramie, Ohio 18
Hanover Central 57, Griffith 14
Heritage Christian 20, Indpls Scecina 14
Heritage Hills 35, N. Posey 14
Hobart 39, Lowell 27
Huntington North 34, Bellmont 17
Indpls Attucks 30, Purdue Polytechnic 0
Indpls Brebeuf 41, Culver Academy 13
Indpls Cathedral 37, Columbus North 13
Indpls Chatard 62, Southport 17
Indpls Lutheran 55, Cascade 0
Indpls Park Tudor 48, Cin. Country Day, Ohio 14
Indpls Roncalli 45, Guerin Catholic 21
Indpls Tech 56, Muncie Central 28
Jasper 31, Ev. Mater Dei 13
Jay Co. 40, Bluffton 27
Jennings Co. 10, Madison 6
Jimtown 32, Bremen 19
Kankakee Valley 35, Munster 21
LaPorte 27, Lake Central 20
LaVille 49, Caston 14
Lafayette Harrison 42, Anderson 14
Lafayette Jeff 34, Kokomo 14
Lakeland 30, Angola 28
Lapel 34, N. Decatur 20
Lawrence Central 40, Indpls Pike 28
Lawrenceburg 41, Franklin Co. 0
Lebanon 47, Frankfort 6
Leo 40, E. Noble 32
Linton 35, Boonville 14
Logansport 21, McCutcheon 6
Madison-Grant 35, Blackford 6
Marion 48, Richmond 20
Martinsville 23, Franklin 7
Mattawan, Mich. def. S. Bend Riley, forfeit
Merrillville 40, Michigan City 14
Milan 39, Hamilton New Miami, Ohio 6
Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 0
Mishawaka Marian 35, S. Bend Adams 3
Mississinewa 49, Oak Hill 21
Mitchell 47, Crawford Co. 13
Monroe Central 23, S. Adams 0
Monrovia 28, Speedway 22
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Delta 31
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48, Forest Park 7
N. Daviess 72, Rock Creek Academy 0
N. Knox 39, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6
N. Putnam 35, Cloverdale 13
N. Vermillion 47, Riverton Parke 16
New Albany 42, Columbus East 38
New Castle 28, Yorktown 21
New Palestine 38, Pendleton Hts. 3
New Prairie 35, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0
NorthWood 44, Wawasee 14
Northeastern 41, Union City 0
Northfield 35, Manchester 12
Norwell 35, New Haven 18
Osceola Grace 15, S. Central (Union Mills) 12
Owen Valley 24, Northview 14
Paoli 50, W. Washington 22
Penn 31, Elkhart 3
Perry Central 35, Tecumseh 20
Peru 48, Maconaquah 20
Phalen 50, Christel House Manual 14
Pike Central 24, Washington 12
Pioneer 46, Hammond Central 19
Plainfield 31, Greenwood 28
River Forest 49, Whiting 6
S. Bend Washington 35, S. Bend Clay 0
S. Dearborn 28, Greensburg 27
S. Newton 53, Tri-County 31
S. Putnam 21, Eastern Hancock 7
S. Spencer 40, Princeton 12
Salem 48, Clarksville 13
Seeger 50, Covington 30
Shenandoah 42, Wes-Del 0
Sheridan 50, Clinton Prairie 12
Silver Creek 40, Scottsburg 28
Southmont 41, Crawfordsville 14
Southwood 47, Wabash 0
Sullivan 45, S. Vermillion 33
Switzerland Co. 22, Oldenburg 6
Tell City 43, Springs Valley 34
Tippecanoe Valley 26, N. Judson 10
Tipton 42, Lafayette Catholic 28
Traders Point Christian 40, Frontier 0
Triton 35, Culver 24
Triton Central 27, Indian Creek 9
Twin Lakes 46, Benton Central 8
Valparaiso 10, Chesterton 7
W. Lafayette 56, Rensselaer 0
W. Noble 13, Fairfield 6
Warren Central 57, Indpls Ben Davis 56
Warsaw 36, Northridge 3
Western 35, Hamilton Hts. 20
Western Boone 55, N. Montgomery 6
Westfield 34, Hamilton Southeastern 21
Wheeler 63, Boone Grove 0
Whiteland 45, Indpls Perry Meridian 6
Whitko 21, N. Miami 14
Winchester 32, Union Co. 19
Woodlan 54, Southern Wells 6
Zionsville 41, Noblesville 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hammond Morton vs. Gary West, ppd. to Sep 18th.
___
