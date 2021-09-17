Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Pineda scheduled to start for Minnesota against Toronto

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Minnesota Twins (64-83, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-64, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (6-8, 3.87 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8, 4.11 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -206, Twins +172; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to play the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 41-30 in home games in 2020. Toronto is slugging .465 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .611 slugging percentage, including 69 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Twins are 30-43 on the road. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Luis Arraez leads the team with a mark of .288.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 45 home runs and is batting .317.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 88 RBIs and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .308 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Twins: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Jose Berrios: (abdominal), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), John Gant: (abdomen), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

