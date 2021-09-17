Houser expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Chicago

Chicago Cubs (66-81, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (89-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (6-11, 5.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -228, Cubs +188; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

The Brewers are 40-31 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .399 this season. Avisail Garcia leads the team with a mark of .497.

The Cubs are 27-45 on the road. Chicago's lineup has 195 home runs this season, Ian Happ leads the club with 22 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 17-4. Hunter Strickland notched his first victory and Luis Urias went 5-for-6 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs for Milwaukee. Kyle Hendricks took his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar is second on the Brewers with 52 extra base hits and is batting .253.

Happ leads the Cubs with 41 extra base hits and 54 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .242 batting average, 6.42 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Avisail Garcia: (back), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).