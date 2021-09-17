Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

Montreal hosts the Chicago Fire in conference play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago Fire (6-13-5) vs. CF Montreal (9-8-7)

Montreal; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal +100, Chicago +256, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire visit Montreal in Eastern Conference action.

Montreal went 8-13-2 overall and 4-8-1 at home in the 2020 season. Montreal scored 34 goals a season ago and registered 22 assists.

The Fire compiled a 5-10-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 0-6-5 in road games. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 39.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Mason Toye (injured), Aljaz Struna (injured), Robert Thorkelsson (injured).

Chicago: Francisco Calvo (injured), Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Brian Gutierrez (injured).

  Comments  