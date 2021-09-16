Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Benedictine Military 51, Wayne County 7
Brunswick 41, Islands 6
Carver-Columbus 43, Shaw 7
Denmark 20, North Forsyth 17
Pebblebrook 49, Riverdale 28
South Forsyth 35, Lambert 13
Westover 30, Early County 27
Woodward Academy 55, Mundy's Mill 13
___
