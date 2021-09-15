Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17
Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15
Arlington def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 25-13, 25-17
Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-10, 25-10, 26-24
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-4
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-8
Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-8, 25-16
Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-13, 25-10, 25-9
Heartland def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-23, 25-12
Kearney def. Columbus, 25-17, 26-24, 25-12
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-23, 25-13
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-15, 25-14
Mead def. College View Academy, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14
Norris def. Waverly, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16
Omaha Central def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-11, 25-8
Omaha Marian def. Omaha South, 25-5, 25-7, 25-10
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-8, 25-8, 25-7
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14
Randolph def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14
Seward def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16
Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13
Whiting, Iowa def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 25-8, 26-24
Adams Central Triangular=
Aurora def. Adams Central, 14-25, 30-28, 25-21
Minden def. Aurora
Boyd County Triangular=
Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13
Cody-Kilgore Triangular=
Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 19-25, 25-5, 25-23
Harvard Triangular=
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-8, 25-11
Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-23, 25-17
Louisville Triangular=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-7
Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-21
Malcolm Triangular=
Malcolm def. David City, 25-19, 25-20
Malcolm def. Milford, 25-12, 25-22
Morrill Triangular=
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-15, 24-26, 25-14
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-11
MUDECAS=
A Division=
Consolation Semifinal=
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-23
B Division=
Semifinal=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 27-25, 28-26
Omaha Duchesne Triangular=
Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10
Plattsmouth Triangular=
Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-10
Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-22
Raymond Central Triangular=
Raymond Central def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-9
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-11
Yutan def. Raymond Central, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23
Shelton Triangular=
Shelton def. Axtell, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19
Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-18
Sutherland Triangular=
Sutherland def. Wallace, 20-25, 28-26, 25-16
Wallace def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-20
Twin Loup Triangular=
Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-20, 25-16
Twin Loup def. North Central, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
