Allen scheduled to start for Cleveland against Minnesota

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Cleveland Indians (69-72, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (63-81, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Logan Allen (1-6, 7.08 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Twins: Charlie Barnes (0-3, 6.59 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cleveland will play on Tuesday.

The Twins are 33-38 on their home turf. Minnesota is slugging .422 as a unit. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .520 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Indians have gone 33-36 away from home. Cleveland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Myles Straw with a mark of .350.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-1. Cal Quantrill recorded his fifth victory and Franmil Reyes went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Andrew Albers took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 65 extra base hits and is batting .277.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 66 extra base hits and is slugging .542.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Indians: 2-8, .201 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), John Gant: (abdomen), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

