Stroman expected to start as Mets host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (74-69, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (72-73, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -158, Cardinals +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and St. Louis will square off on Tuesday.

The Mets are 43-29 in home games in 2020. New York is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 85 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals are 35-36 on the road. St. Louis is slugging .398 as a unit. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a slugging percentage of .517.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-0. Adam Wainwright earned his 16th victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Rich Hill took his seventh loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 32 home runs and is batting .259.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 31 home runs and is batting .254.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).