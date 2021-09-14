Monday’s Scores

Read Next

COWBOYS’ COMEBACK KID, DAK PRESCOTTS, WINS WEEK 1 TITLE TO BEGIN 24TH SEASON OF MIAMI HERALD’S NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Dallas’ Dak Prescott, back from a gruesome ankle injury that cost him most of last season, declares his full recovery with a winning 52.15-point game to win Week 1 honors in the Miami’s Herald’s 2021 Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes opens in second place. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailao debuts 27th overall. Defending season champion Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay sits 33rd after an uncharacteristically awful opener. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings only and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. The Top 20 (and Dolphins) after Week 1:

