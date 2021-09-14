Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-10, 25-18, 26-24
Marty Indian def. Colome, 25-14, 25-17, 25-23
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Redfield, 25-9, 25-22, 29-27
Platte-Geddes def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12
Sioux Falls Washington def. Yankton, 25-23, 25-15, 25-15
Tea Area def. Parkston, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22
Waubay/Summit def. Tri-State, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
