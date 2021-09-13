Miami Herald Logo
Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Medicine Valley def. Wallace, 11-25, 25-19, 25-15, 10-25, 16-14

Boys Town Triangular=

College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-12

MUDECAS=

First Round=

A Division=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-16, 27-25

Exeter/Milligan def. Palmyra, 27-25, 26-24

B Division=

Freeman def. Parkview Christian, 25-17, 25-17

Johnson County Central def. Tri County, 25-18, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

