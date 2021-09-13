Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Blue Mountain 35, Bangor 27
Northern Lehigh 21, Tamaqua 0
Palmyra 24, West York 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Blue Mountain 35, Bangor 27
Northern Lehigh 21, Tamaqua 0
Palmyra 24, West York 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Manny Diaz, not renowned as a great quote, surprised us in the aftermath of Saturday night’s win-that-didn’t-feel-like-one against Appalachian State. It was great because it involved the cat that spawned a million memes, and also because there was truth in the humor.
After his Miami Hurricanes had survived a lesser opponent, 25-23, in their home opener, the Miami Hurricanes coach was asked about the stray cat that dangled from an upper deck at Hard Rock Stadium, fell and was caught and saved in (you can’t make these things up) an American flag.KEEP READING
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments