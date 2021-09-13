Monday’s Scores

Read Next

Manny Diaz, not renowned as a great quote, surprised us in the aftermath of Saturday night’s win-that-didn’t-feel-like-one against Appalachian State. It was great because it involved the cat that spawned a million memes, and also because there was truth in the humor.

After his Miami Hurricanes had survived a lesser opponent, 25-23, in their home opener, the Miami Hurricanes coach was asked about the stray cat that dangled from an upper deck at Hard Rock Stadium, fell and was caught and saved in (you can’t make these things up) an American flag.