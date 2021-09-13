Sports
Lowther scheduled to start for Baltimore against Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays (79-63, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-96, fifth in the AL East)
Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (11-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Orioles: Zac Lowther (0-1, 6.91 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +187, Blue Jays -226; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to play the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
The Orioles are 22-48 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has slugged .406 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .538.
The Blue Jays are 40-33 on the road. Toronto's lineup has 225 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 43 homers.
The Blue Jays won the last meeting 11-2. Trevor Richards secured his seventh victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Keegan Akin took his ninth loss for Baltimore.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 65 extra base hits and is batting .300.
Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 78 extra base hits and is slugging .550.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by eight runs
Blue Jays: 9-1, .305 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs
INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat).
Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Thomas Hatch: (hamstring), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).
