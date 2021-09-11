Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Seattle
Chiefs 4, Thunderbirds 3 (SO)
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Mynio Sea (tripping) 9:39.
Second Period
1. Seattle, Oremba 1 (Schaefer) 4:40.
2. Spokane, Gizowski 1 (Cicek, Chudley) 11:38.
3. Spokane, Larson 1 (Hughes, Lane) 19:27.
Penalties — Chudley Spo (holding) 13:49; Dunn Sea (cross checking) 17:18; Lane Spo (roughing) 17:18.
Third Period
4. Seattle, Sanders 1 (unassisted) 1:52.
5. Spokane, Fricker 1 (Chudley, Thornton) 6:25.
6. Seattle, Oremba 2 (Ciona, Popowich) 14:24 (pp).
Penalties — Bauer Sea (charging) 3:45; Lane Spo (roughing) 6:52; Bauer Sea (boarding) 6:52; Lane Spo, Bauer Sea (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 6:52; Spokane bench (too many men, served by Cheveldayoff) 13:55.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — Oremba Sea (inter. on goaltender) 0:59.
Shootout — Spokane wins 3-2
Seattle: Korchinski miss, Oremba miss, Davidson miss, Schaefer goal, Mynio miss, Myatovic goal, Popowich miss, Ciona miss.
Spokane: Thornton miss, Hughes miss, Wiles miss, Gizowski goal, Reller miss, Larson goal, Fricker miss, Swetlikoff goal.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Spokane: Panghli (W, ). Seattle: Dunsford (32 shots, 29 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-3; Seattle: 1-2.
Referees — Jarrod Boman, Erik Freeman. Linesmen — Joe Mahon.
Attendance — 00 at Seattle.
Comments